Suspect in Philly Murder, Boston Stabbings Due in West Roxbury Court

A man accused of murder in Philadelphia and a pair of stabbings in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood is due in West Roxbury District Court Tuesday for a dangerousness hearing.

Wagner Tejeda-Peña has been held without bail since he was arraigned last week. The 24-year-old was arrested in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday night after being on the run for five months. While he’s facing a murder charge, his alleged crime spree started outside a Domino’s in Roslindale in the middle of the winter.

Tejeda-Peña was wanted on two outstanding warrants out of West Roxbury District Court, related to two stabbing incidents in Roslindale in February. In addition, he's accused of murdering 77-year-old Loi Ngyuen in North Philadelphia on June 21 and has allegedly threatened to kill members of his own family.

A Pennsylvania murder suspect captured in Lawrence and held without bail here in Boston is due back in court today. Details on @NBC10Boston & @NECN all morning. pic.twitter.com/Cyw3TbF3F3 — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 19, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After a multi-state manhunt, Lawrence Police arrested Tejeda-Peña last Thursday night.

"We got some information from a resident, a confidential tip that they may have possibly seen this individual," Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque said. "They observed him get into a motor vehicle. And when that motor vehicle left the residence -- when it was safe to do so -- they did a felony stop and placed him under arrest."

Police pulled him over and arrested him around 10:30 p.m. Tejeda-Peña was booked in Lawrence and then taken to Boston. He faces charges for being a fugitive from justice out of Philadelphia, along with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon out of Boston.

Tejeda-Peña tried to avoid the camera as he was arraigned Friday in West Roxbury District Court and ordered held without bail.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Wagner Tejeda Peña is accused of murdering a man in Philadelphia in June, as well as stabbing two people in separate incidents in Boston in February.

In the first Roslindale incident, Peña-Tejeda is accused of stabbing a coworker at a barber shop outside a nearby Domino’s after accusing the fellow employee of being his biological father.

The second stabbing took place later that day when he allegedly broke into an apartment and stabbed someone in the face and chest. Court records say Peña-Tejeda went into the second floor apartment of the Roslindale home and stabbed a man who was making lunch in the kitchen before fleeing. The people living in the apartment told police they did not know the defendant.

Peña-Tejeda's family left court Friday without comment only hours after Lawrence police spotted him leaving a house in that city.

"They observed him get into a motor vehicle. And when that motor vehicle left the residence, they did a felony stop and placed him under arrest," Vasque said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Wagner Tejeda-Peña is accused of murdering a man in Philadelphia in June, as well as stabbing two people in separate incidents in Boston in February.

In Philadelphia, police believe Tejeda-Peña was caught on video wearing a red hoodie and red shoes, when he came up behind Nguyen, who was out for a morning walk on June 21, shooting and killing him.

Police believe shortly before that murder, Tejeda-Peña got in an argument with two men and pulled a gun on them – but didn’t fire the weapon.

"Someone as inhumane as that should not have access to a gun ever, I mean what type of person would do that to another human being?" Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. "I can’t explain to you what is in a person’s brain or doesn’t have a heart that would do that and then give them access to a gun and we have what we have."

Attorney information was not immediately available for Tejeda-Peña, who is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday for a dangerousness hearing. There was no immediate word on when Tejeda-Peña will be extradited to Philadelphia to face the murder charge.