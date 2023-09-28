Suspect indicted in St. Patrick's Day beating in Boston's Downtown Crossing

Six months after a man was beaten to death on St. Patrick's Day in Boston's Downtown Crossing, authorities have announced an indictment in the case.

The Suffolk District Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday morning that 29-year-old Sanusi Sadiq was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of 46-year-old Barry Whalen, of Woburn. Sadiq is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 26. No further details were released.

Boston police said Whalen, a native of Ireland, was found unconscious near an ATM on Winter Street on March 17. The chief medical examiner ruled that his death was a homicide and found the cause of his death was blunt force trauma.

Whelan's boss described him as a "gentle soul," in an interview with NBC10 Boston earlier this year.

“You couldn’t ask for a better person to work for your company,” said John Masoobian, Whalen’s boss at Twin Peaks Construction in Foxborough.

Massobian said Whalen had told some of his coworkers that he was looking forward to having a Guinness to celebrate on St. Patrick’s Day. They never heard from him again and knew something was wrong when he did not show up to work the following Monday.

“It’s something that shouldn’t have happened," he said. "We should be able to walk around the streets without being assaulted or God forbid murdered."