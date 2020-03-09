Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Ride-Hailing Rape Case

Alvin Campbvell Jr. of Rhode Island pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated rape and indecent assault and battery. Campbell is accused of pretending to be an Uber driver to pick up the victim.
NBC10 Boston

A Rhode Island man charged with pretending to be a driver for a ride-hailing company then kidnapping and raping a woman who had just left a Boston bar was back in court Monday.

Alvin Campbell Jr., 39, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Boston on charges of kidnapping, aggravated rape and indecent assault and battery.

Campbell has been held on $250,000 bail since pleading not guilty at his district court arraignment Jan. 9. His court-appointed attorney warned against a rush to judgment.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Easton 19 mins ago

Mass. Teaching Assistant Fired Over Allegedly Raping 2 Students on Campus

coronavirus 38 mins ago

State of Emergency Declared in Rhode Island Over Coronavirus

The 26-year-old alleged victim attended a party at a bar near North Station on Dec. 7, according to the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

The victim summoned an Uber ride home, but the driver canceled. A man prosecutors allege was Campbell called to her by name and persuaded her to get in his SUV, prosecutors said.

He drove the woman to his home in Cumberland, Rhode Island, and raped her, authorities said.

The woman was intoxicated and incapable of giving consent and has no memory of what happened, authorities said.

Campbell is the older brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell.

Following her brother's arrest in January, she praised the victim's courage for coming forward, and said she was praying for her brother.

AP/NBC

This article tagged under:

BOSTONRhode IslandUberAndrea Campbellalvin campbell jr.
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us