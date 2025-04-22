Suspect remains on the loose in NH after showing gun during argument, fleeing police

Police in Dover, New Hampshire, are continuing to search for a man accused of brandishing a gun during an argument Monday, causing two nearby schools to implement secure campus protocol as a precaution.

Dover police said they responded to a disturbance in the area of Mineral Park Drive around 7:48 a.m. Monday. Multiple witnesses told police that a man had brandished a gun during an argument with another individual. Witnesses were able to provide a detailed description of the man's vehicle, including its license plate number.

A short time later, a Dover police detective driving an unmarked vehicle observed the suspect vehicle driving on Durham Road. The detective attempted to make a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into a driveway on Durham Road, but the suspect exited his vehicle and fled into the home.

Police established a perimeter around the property and identified the suspect as 46-year-old David Williams, a resident of the Durham Road home. A regional SWAT team was activated, and Dover police obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Upon entry, the residence was found to be empty. Subsequent investigation determined that Williams had fled out the back of the home and into some nearby woods before the perimeter had been secured. The area was searched by officers, a police K9 and drones, and it was determined that Williams was no longer in the immediate area.

Police said they recovered the handgun allegedly shown by Williams during the initial incident, but his current whereabouts remain unknown. A warrant has been issued charging him with criminal threatening, felon in possession of a firearm, disobeying an officer and resisting arrest.

As a precaution, Dover High School and Dover Middle School, which are located nearby, implemented a secure campus protocol during the incident. But that was lifted later in the day Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident or Williams' whereabouts is asked to call police at 603-742-4646. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or online at www.dovernhcrimeline.org