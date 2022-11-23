Local

Suspect Sought by Boston Police in Theater District Assault Case

Boston police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault they say happened earlier this month

By Matt Fortin and Lauren Melendez

A suspect is sought in an assault case in Boston
Boston Police Department

A man is being sought by police in Boston after allegedly punching another man in the face earlier this month, causing him to fall and hit his head.

The victim needed emergency brain surgery, according to the Boston Police Department.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, on the 200 block of Tremont Street in the city's Theater District, police said.

Officers believe the man suspected of throwing the punch got onboard a private chartered bus following the incident. Police said they've been able to identify the bus and several people involved, but not the suspect himself.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4571. You can anonymously report information at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

