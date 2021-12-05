Local

Chelmsford

Suspect Sought in Chelmsford Armed Robbery

No other customers were inside the gas station at the time and no other injuries were reported

By Jake Levin

Police are searching for a suspect in Chelmsford following an armed robbery at a gas station in town Saturday evening.

Officers responded to New World Gas Station at 270 Littleton Rd. around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police officials said, where a clerk reported being robbed by a man brandishing a machete.

The clerk told officers that the man, believed to be in his 20s, was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and a black mask and approached him with the machete and demanded he place all of the money from the cash register into a grocery bag.

The clerk complied, officials said, and the man left the store on foot before heading towards what appeared to be a black sedan and driving back towards the center of town.

Officials said that no other customers were in New World Gas Station at the time and that no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Chelmsford Police at 978-256-2521. The Chelmsford Police Detective Unit is assisting with the investigation.

