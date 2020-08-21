Dorchester Hit-and-Run

Driver Sought in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dorchester

The incident occurred late Saturday night in Dorchester

By Jake Levin

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver in an ongoing fatal hit-and-run investigation.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 15, around 11:27 p.m. in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street in Dorchester. The vehicle involved the incident is described as a light green 2006 Kia Sportage with the Massachusetts license plate 7RN971, according to police.

The name of the victim in the incident has not been released.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

revere 48 mins ago

Revere Taking Measures to Halt Spread of Coronavirus

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL 2 hours ago

Lori Loughlin, Husband to Be Sentenced Friday in College Admissions Scandal

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to call Boston Police Department Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Those wishing to assist anonymously may call 1-800-494-TIPS or text "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

This article tagged under:

Dorchester Hit-and-RunBoston policeBoston Police Departmentdorchester
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us