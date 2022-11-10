Shooter Sought in Wednesday's Fatal Shooting in Dorchester

After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday.

This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet.

There have been three fatal shootings in Boston this week alone, sparking growing concern among some residents.

"I've been in this neighborhood for more than 10 years," Manny Miranda of Dorchester said. "That's the first time I've seen anything like this."

Neighbors said they heard a series of gunshots just after 1 p.m. Wednesday in an area near Harvard and Paxton Streets. One of those neighbors said she noticed a man laying in his driveway with gunshot wounds.

A man is dead after being shot Wednesday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police said that person later died at the scene. Investigators spent the rest of the day collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

While residents try to make sense of what happened, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden is repeating a familiar message.

"Too many guns on the street, and gun violence can shake our communities very quickly," Hayden said. "So here we are yet again with another ongoing concern. We're going to do anything we can to resolve this matter and solve this case."

If you have any information on this case, police are asking that you give them a call. The recent string of violence has prompted Boston city councilors to call for a special hearing to address the issue. A date for that has not been set yet.