Armed Robbery Suspect Steals Police Cruiser in Rockland, Barricaded in Vehicle in Quincy

An armed robbery suspect allegedly stole a Rockland police cruiser on Friday morning and is now stopped and barricaded inside the vehicle on Burgin Parkway in Quincy, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police activity ongoing on Burgin Parkway Quincy. Armed robbery suspect who stole a Rockland cruiser is stopped and refusing to get out the vehicle. MSP STOP Team and crisis negotiators on scene. Area is closed down to traffic/public at this time. Will update when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 26, 2021

Quincy police confirmed that they are assisting Rockland police with their stolen cruiser.

"This is an active situation," Quincy police said on Twitter.

The stolen cruiser is now stopped right off the ramp at Burgin Parkway near the Home Depot.

There are no details yet on how the incident began.

State police confirmed they are involved, and that the stolen vehicle was a local police cruiser. They also said the suspect has barricaded himself inside the cruiser.

A state police Special Tactical Operations team and crisis negotiators are on scene. The area is closed down to traffic at this time.

Police and highway officials said the Route 3 northbound/southbound Exit 42 ramps to Burgin Parkway and Quincy Center are also closed due to police activity. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.