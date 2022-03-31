Man Shot By Police in Boston Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

One suspect has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot by police in Boston overnight.

Boston Police said they attempted a traffic stop of a man near Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, during which he fled the scene on foot.

While running away, the man turned around and shot at pursuing officers, who in turn fired back at the suspect, Boston Police said.

The suspect was struck multiple times, according to police, and was transported to an area hospital with what authorities called life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two police officers were transported to an area hospital as well, authorities said, one of which may have suffered a minor injury during the pursuit of the suspect. No officers were shot in the incident.

A firearm was discovered on the scene, authorities said. The investigation is being handled by both Boston Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

Police warned that traffic in the area this morning will be impacted by the incident. Circuit Street will be closed for the duration of the commute, authorities said, and Morton Street will be closed for an extended period of time before reopening.