Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder on the Loose After Fleeing From Police

State police terminated their search in the woods near the rest stop around 10:15 a.m. without locating the suspect

A suspect wanted on assault and attempted murder charges is on the loose after fleeing from police at a rest stop on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Tuesday morning.

State police said their violent fugitive apprehension unit attempted to arrest a male suspect shortly after 8 a.m. when he fled on foot into the woods near the Charlton Plaza rest stop.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Numerous troopers established a perimeter and began searching the area along with K-9 units.

An hour later, police said they found an SUV that fled the scene after the suspect ran from it in Worcester at a Walmart off Route 146. The female driver of that vehicle was detained for further investigation.

State police said they terminated their search in the woods near the rest stop around 10:15 a.m. without locating the suspect. The investigation into his whereabouts is ongoing.

Police have not released the suspect's name or a description.

More Massachusetts stories

mbta 2 hours ago

Delays Reported After Train Derails on MBTA’s Red Line

Swampscott 3 hours ago

Protesters Arrested Outside Gov. Baker's House in Swampscott

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWorcesterMassachusetts State PoliceMassachusetts TurnpikeCharlton Plaza
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us