Bellingham convenience store robber caught over 1 week later, police say

A man who allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in Bellingham, Massachusetts, and then escaped after a police car and foot chase that ended near Woonsocket, Rhode Island, has been taken into custody over a week later.

A SWAT team arrested Agapito Davila, a 41-year-old from Woonsocket, in Lowell, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning, according to the Bellingham Police Department, which said they took him into their custody later Sunday.

A man later identified as Davila was observed exhibiting “suspicious behavior” outside the Bellingham Beer and Wine on North Main Street last Saturday, Feb. 10, according to Bellingham police. He left the store and got into his car, and officers discovered the vehicle he was driving was stolen and began to chase it.

Police then learned that the convenience store had just been robbed at gunpoint. During the car chase that ended near Woonsocket, Avila leapt from the car and ran on foot while his vehicle rolled down the street unoccupied. He was not immediately located afterwards.

After the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services conducted an investigation, Avila was identified, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The charges in the warrant included masked armed robbery, larceny, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property of over $1,200.

On Saturday evening, police were given a tip that Davila was at a location in Lowell, police said. After getting a search warrant, Lowell police and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team carried out the warrant and took Davila into custody.

Davila was transferred to Norfolk County House of Corrections to await transport. His arraignment will be held Tuesday at Milford District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.