Suspects in Lowell Kidnapping Incident to Appear in Court

A pair of roommates is being charged with kidnapping, after allegedly restraining and holding a man in their home who later died, according to authorities. His death is being investigated as suspicious

By Alysha Palumbo

Two people charged with kidnapping a man who later died are expected in court Monday in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The pair could face additional charges, though, as the case continues to unfold.

Roommates Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, both 38 years old, have been charged with kidnapping for allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old man against his will inside their Colburn Street home.

The investigation began with a well-being check on Friday at the home in Lowell. Police obtained a search warrant and found the 37-year-old victim’s body in the home.

Evidence obtained inside Burke and Perry’s residence suggested that the victim was restrained at some point, according to investigators. Based on the location and condition of the body, the death is being investigated as suspicious, officials said.

The man who died has not been identified yet by the DA's office.

Burke and Perry are expected to be arraigned Monday at Lowell District Court. It was not immediately clear if they had obtained attorneys who could speak to the kidnapping charge.

An autopsy will be done to determine the manner of the man's death

