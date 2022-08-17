Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Suspicious Brush Fires Under Investigation at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

Breakheart Reservation in Saugus was closed Wednesday afternoon due to an active wildfire, the Massachusetts Department of Conversation and Recreation said

By Michael Rosenfield

It’s another busy week for firefighters dealing with brush fires in Massachusetts. There are five separate fires spreading in the Breakheart Reservation, and three or four more are burning in the nearby Lynn Woods.

Breakheart was shut down completely Wednesday afternoon and visitors were turned away at the front entrance. Intermittent closures of the reservation are expected for the rest of the week due to dry conditions and potential fire danger.

The smoky atmosphere can be seen all around the burning hills.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators say it might not be just the dry weather alone to blame for all the fires.

“We can say that these fires are suspicious,” said David Celino, chief fire warden for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. “There was no lightning in the area.”

The investigation into what started the fires is ongoing.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Roku Aug 16

NBC10 Boston News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

BOSTON 52 mins ago

Boston Police Arrest Man Wanted in Connection to Attempted Rape

With the lack of rainfall, high temperatures, and dry ground it’s been a tough brush fire season in Massachusetts.

“98% of all of our wildfires here in Massachusetts are human-caused,” said Celino, who added it’ll likely take several days to get the situation in Saugus and Lynn under control.

“We don’t actually call a fire 100% contained until we’re confident that we have secure perimeters where that fire can’t escape,” he said.

It appears about 30 to 40 acres this week are lost in Saugus and in Lynn because of the fires.

So far there’s been 816 brush fires in Massachusetts this year.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsDCRBrush Firesbreakheart reservationsuspicious fires
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us