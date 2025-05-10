Man's death in Vermont considered suspicious; police investigating

A man's death overnight in Swanton, Vermont, is being investigated as suspicious, and one person has been detained, police say.

The investigation got underway around 3:15 a.m. Saturday when police received multiple 911 calls that originated at a home on 4th Street, according to police.

First responders arrived to the house and found a man in his 30s dead inside. His name has not been released at this time, and police haven't released any information on how he may have died.

Police have not identified the person who they have detained in connection with their ongoing investigation, which is in its early stages and involves several agencies.

Detectives believe this was an isolated event and there's no threat to the community at large.

Once the scene is processed, police say the victim's body will be brought to the chief medical examiner's office so an autopsy can be conducted to determine the cause and manner of his death.

The victim's name will be released once his relatives have been notified, police added.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.