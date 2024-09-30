Suspicious death investigation underway in Narragansett; suspect in custody

A person was found dead in Narragansett, Rhode Island, Monday afternoon, and authorities say they're investigating the death as suspicious.

Narragansett police say they responded to 97 Inkberry Trail around 1:26 p.m. for a report of a deceased female under suspicious circumstances.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After a preliminary investigation, a suspect was taken into custody and is cooperating with authorities, police say.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending formal identification and family notification.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said they are conducting a thorough investigation of this incident but noted that there is no threat to public safety.

Additional details are not being released at this time.