Suspicious death investigation underway in Narragansett; suspect in custody

Narragansett police say the suspect is cooperating with authorities

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person was found dead in Narragansett, Rhode Island, Monday afternoon, and authorities say they're investigating the death as suspicious.

Narragansett police say they responded to 97 Inkberry Trail around 1:26 p.m. for a report of a deceased female under suspicious circumstances.

After a preliminary investigation, a suspect was taken into custody and is cooperating with authorities, police say.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending formal identification and family notification.

Police said they are conducting a thorough investigation of this incident but noted that there is no threat to public safety.

Additional details are not being released at this time.

