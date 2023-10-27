Suspicious death of woman under investigation in Washington, Vt.

Vermont State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in the woods Wednesday in the town of Washington.

Investigators say the woman, who has not been identified, is believed to be in her 20s. Two hunters called police after finding her body around 2 p.m.

An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of her death, police said Thursday.

No suspects are in custody, and state police say there is no threat to the community, calling it an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips can also be left here.