Suspicious death under investigation in Bartlett, NH

The circumstances around the death remained under investigation Monday morning

By Asher Klein

A person has died in Bartlett, New Hampshire, and state officials are investigating the death as suspicious.

The death was announced Monday morning, but the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and New Hampshire State Police didn't share any information about what happened beyond that the death was outside a residence in Bartlett.

The circumstances around the death remained under investigation Monday morning.

Bartlett is a town of about 3,200 people northwest of Conway.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

