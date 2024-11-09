Hartford

Suspicious death in Hartford, Conn. now being investigated as a homicide

Hartford Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A suspicious death in Hartford on Saturday is now being investigated as a homicide.

Fire officials said firefighters were called to Pope Park Highway around 7:15 a.m. for a report of a body wrapped in a comforter.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to police, officers were originally investigating the body found as a suspicious death.

Later Saturday afternoon, they said the incident had become a homicide investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators have not released any details about the person who died.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us