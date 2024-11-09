Suspicious death in Hartford, Conn. now being investigated as a homicide

A suspicious death in Hartford on Saturday is now being investigated as a homicide.

Fire officials said firefighters were called to Pope Park Highway around 7:15 a.m. for a report of a body wrapped in a comforter.

According to police, officers were originally investigating the body found as a suspicious death.

Later Saturday afternoon, they said the incident had become a homicide investigation.

Investigators have not released any details about the person who died.