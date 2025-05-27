New Hampshire

Suspicious death under investigation in Manchester, NH

Few details have been released

By Marc Fortier

JEFFREY HASTINGS

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning.

The death occurred in a residence on Union Street, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. They said Manchester police received a 911 call for assistance, and responding officers found a man dead inside an apartment.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
JEFFREY HASTINGS
JEFFREY HASTINGS

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The investigation is still in its early stages, but the attorney general's office said there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the general public.

No further details were released.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire May 25

Mass. man arrested, charged after driving 120 mph on Route 16 in NH

missing child May 23

4 NH kids found safe in Calif. motel months after mom doesn't give up custody

New Hampshire May 23

State of NH settles wrongful death lawsuit with Harmony Montgomery's mother

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us