Suspicious death under investigation in Manchester, NH

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning.

The death occurred in a residence on Union Street, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. They said Manchester police received a 911 call for assistance, and responding officers found a man dead inside an apartment.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The investigation is still in its early stages, but the attorney general's office said there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the general public.

No further details were released.