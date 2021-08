Authorities are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death" in Shirley, Massachusetts.

Details were limited Monday, but the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office confirmed the death took place that day on Groton Road.

Massachusetts State Police detective assigned to the district attorney's office are investigating alongside the Shirley Police Department, prosecutors said.

No further information was immediately available.