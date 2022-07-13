72-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in NH; Wife's Grandson Arrested

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing the husband of his grandmother Wednesday in Winchester, New Hampshire.

The office of Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday night that 26-year-old Keegan Duhaime had been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the death of 72-year-old Timothy Hill.

Police responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. to a home on Scofield Mountain Road, finding Hill dead.

Duhaime, the grandson of Hill's wife, lived at the home with Hill, authorities said.

Officials say Duhaime will be arraigned Thursday at Cheshire County Superior Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Formella's office initially said it was investigating a suspicious death alongside state and local police.

Winchester is a small town that borders Massachusetts and is close to the Vermont border.