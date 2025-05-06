Suspicious fires at former school campus in Waltham being investigated as arson

Two fires at the former Fernald School campus in Waltham, Massachusetts, earlier this month are now being investigated as arson and could be related to fires in January of 2025 and December of 2024, officials announced Tuesday.

“We are asking anyone with information on recent fires on the Fernald grounds to share it with investigators,” Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell said. “There have been four fires in that area since December. These incidents are dangerous, and we’re deeply concerned that someone is going to be hurt.”

Officials are asking anyone with information about the recent fires at the site of the former Walter E. Fernald State School to share it with investigators by calling the Arson Watch Reward Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The Arson Watch Reward Program offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that solves, detects, or prevents arson crimes.

In the early morning hours of April 19, the Waltham Fire Department said they responded to 200 Trapelo Road for a report of a fire. When they arrived, they said they found heavy fire in two structures – one known as the Schoolhouse/Gym and the other the Manual Training Building. Firefighters battled the flames for more than six hours before they were finally extinguished.

Based on an examination of fire damage at both structures, investigators now believe the fires were set intentionally and separately.

“These buildings were vacant, but any structure fire is inherently dangerous,” Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin said. “Firefighters confronted heavy smoke and flames venting out the windows. They were present when the roof of one building collapsed and the first floor of another collapsed into the basement. First responders, curious onlookers, and even the person or persons responsible could have been injured or worse.”

Investigators believe the April 19 fires could be related to two others on the Fernald grounds in recent months. One was reported in the early evening of Dec. 14, 2024, at the Chapel of the Holy Innocents, causing minor damage. The other was reported in the late morning of Jan. 18, 2025, at Chipman Hall, causing catastrophic damage that included a roof collapse.

Like the April 19 fires, both of these fires took place on Saturdays.

The Walter E. Fernald State School opened in 1888, serving children with developmental disabilities. According to a GBH story last year, the city had been planning to redevelop the 200-acre property, adding a skating park, ampitheater, gardens and more. The state sold the property to the city for $3.7 million after the last resident left in 2014.