North Canaan

Suspicious package delivered to Conn. facility tests negative for several biohazards

NBC Universal, Inc.

The suspicious package found at a medical manufacturing facility in North Canaan on Thursday has tested negative for several biohazards, according to First Selectman Brian Ohler.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Ohler said the Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed the item tested negative for anthrax, plague, smallpox, Tularemia, and other hazards. A test for ricin was also negative.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Hazmat teams responded to Becton Dickinson on Grace Way just before 9 a.m. Thursday, after the package was discovered inside the building.

The facility was evacuated.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More than 300 employees who were at work at the time went through a decontamination process including showers, and had to leave their clothing and phones behind to be tested.

Those employees were sent home in Tyvek suits with only their car keys, officials said.

Two employees who opened the package were taken to the hospital as a precaution and later released.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Chris Forsberg 48 mins ago

Fork in the road: What's next after jarring end to Celtics' title defense?

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

20-year-old killed in rollover crash in Hooksett, NH

None of the employees who went through the decontamination process exhibited any symptoms or illnesses by Friday, Ohler said in his Facebook post.

DEEP notified the FBI about the package and it was sent to the state lab to be analyzed.  

In addition to the FBI, DEEP was also working closely with local emergency responders, the Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, local health officials, and other state and federal authorities.

The package was deemed suspicious because the item inside was not something that would normally be sent to that facility, according to emergency officials.

“Package came in with an unusual mail address and instantly realized when it was opened it was not a package that was supposed to come to this facility," LeClerc said.

Becton Dickinson remained closed on Friday. It was not clear when the facility would reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

North Canaan
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us