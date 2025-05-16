Suspicious Somerville fire prompts call for public's help

Several fires discovered Monday night in a former school building in Somerville, Massachusetts, are being investigated as suspicious, and officials are asking for the public's help.

The state fire marshal's office says Somerville firefighters responded around 8:47 p.m. to 115 Sycamore Street, the former site of the Winter Hill Community School, and found a number of unconnected fires that needed to be extinguished. Fire crews also saw signs of vandalism on the premises.

There was no mention of injuries in a joint press release Friday, but police and fire officials are emphasizing the importance of preventing this situation from happening again, as it could have been worse.

"This fire had the potential to grow and spread, increasing the danger and risk to responding firefighters,” Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen Jr. said.

“The most important thing right now is to prevent any additional fires that could leave someone injured or worse,” Somerville Police Chief Shumeane Benford added.

Anyone with information on the fires is urged to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229, which offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that solves, detects, or prevents arson crimes.

The fires remain under investigation.