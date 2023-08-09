SUV crashes into Cambridge apartment building

An SUV crashed into the lobby of a Cambridge, Massachusetts, apartment building on Wednesday.

The crash on Museum Way took place about 10:02 a.m., according to the Cambridge Fire Department, which didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt or how the white Chevrolet ended up in the building.

A Cambridge police sergeant at the scene said one person was hurt but is expected to survive. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Cambridge police for more information.

The SUV appeared to have crashed through a glass window as it drove into the lobby.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.