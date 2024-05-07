lowell

SUV crashes into Merrimack River in Lowell, driver escapes serious injury

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Pawtucket Boulevard

By Marc Fortier

A motorist escaped serious injury when they crashed their vehicle into the Merrimack River in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Lowell police said they responded to a call shortly after 7:30 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash on outer Pawtucket Boulevard, which runs along the north side of the river. The involved vehicle was located in the river, with a lone adult male occupant still inside.

Aerial footage from the scene showed what looked like an SUV on its side in the water a short distance from shore.

Members of the Lowell Fire Department deployed a boat and got the occupant out of his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, police said. His name was not released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation by Lowell police.

More Massachusetts news

forecast 5 hours ago

Powerful storm system to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms to region Wednesday

WESTFORD 1 hour ago

Car crashes over wall at Westford shopping center; driver hurt

Karen Read 9 hours ago

Canton police continue to testify in Karen Read trial

This article tagged under:

lowell
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us