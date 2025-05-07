SUV driver killed in crash with school bus in Vt., police say

A driver has died after a crash with a school bus Tuesday morning in Pownal, Vermont, according to authorities.

Vermont State Police said troopers responded shortly after 7 a.m. to Route 7, where an SUV collided with a school bus that was not carrying students.

The SUV's driver, 60-year-old Pownal resident Dana Zazinski, was pronounced dead at the scene. The bus driver was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center with minor injuries.

Investigators determined that the SUV was driving north on Route 7 when it crossed over the center line and hit the bus, which was heading south.

The road was closed "for a significant amount of time" after the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police.