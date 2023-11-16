SUV falls into Lake Nippenicket in Bridgewater

Authorities are investigating an SUV that fell into a lake in Bridgewater, Massachusetts on Thursday morning.

Bridgewater Police and Fire say they responded to a report of a vehicle that drove into Lake Nippenicket at around 7:45 a.m.

According to police, a white SUV was partially submerged 50 yards out into the lake.

Authorities say they also saw a woman and a man exiting the water via a boat ramp.

Witnesses say a good samaritan entered the water and pulled the woman out of the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police say the woman was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.