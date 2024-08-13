Massachusetts

SUV flips over in Westborough crash; multiple injuries reported

Delays are to be expected in the area of Route 9 eastbound at Park Street, the Westborough Fire Department said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Multiple injuries were reported Monday night in Westborough, Massachusetts, where an SUV appeared to have flipped over and landed on a lawn.

The Westborough Fire Department posted a traffic alert just after 9 p.m. and said people should expect delays in the area of Route 9 eastbound at Park Street.

Only one Westborough medic unit was available so mutual aid is responding from Southborough, the fire department said. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries, or the number of people injured.

Further information has not been released at this time.

