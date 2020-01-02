SUV Hits 3 Women in Seekonk Parking Lot, 1 Pinned Underneath: Report

Three women were reportedly hurt Thursday afternoon when police say a man backed up his vehicle into them in a parking lot in Seekonk, Massachusetts.

The crash happened in a shopping plaza on Highland Avenue just before 2 p.m. One victim was pinned underneath the vehicle until she could be freed by rescue crews, police told WJAR-TV.

NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger showed a couple of tow trucks removing two vehicles from the parking lot. One had a blown-out rear-view windshield.

Police said the crash appeared to be an accident, WJAR reported.

The conditions of the victims remain unclear.