SUV Hits Woman, Killing Her, Before Flipping Over in 2nd Crash, Taunton Police Say

A woman was killed Tuesday in Taunton, Massachusetts, by an SUV that, after speeding away, crashed into another vehicle and flipped over, police said.

The driver of the alleged hit-and-run vehicle, identified by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as 42-year-old Roland Escobar, was hospitalized and is facing a long list of charges.

The SUV hit the woman, identified as 59-year-old Lisa Rocha, on Main Street near Cedar Street about 4:30 p.m., police said. The woman had serious injuries and later died at Morton Hospital.

After hitting Rocha, the SUV sped away, but hit another vehicle on Summer Street and overturned, according to police. A 911 caller had said the vehicle had been driving erratically.

Escobar was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The district attorney's office says he was taken into custody on a felony homicide charge of operating under the influence of drugs, operating under the influence of drugs resulting in death, manslaughter, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of a death and property damage, among other charges.

This is Escobar's second offense of operating under the influence of drugs, prosecutors said.

The crash and subsequent investigation, which was ongoing as of Tuesday night, closed Main Street from School to Cedar streets, and Summer Street from Main to Spring streets.