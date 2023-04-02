SUV Nearly Strikes State Troopers on Avon Highway, Damages Police Cruisers

Two Massachusetts state troopers were almost hit by an SUV on Saturday morning while pulling someone over on Route 24 South in Avon, according to police.

Police say while the two state troopers were outside of their parked cruisers, a 2014 Dodge Journey SUV unaware of slowing traffic on the highway rolled over and nearly struck them, not before first striking a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that had been moving to the left lane to avoid the state troopers.

The driver of the Dodge Journey, a 37-year-old man from Middleborough crashed into the two cruisers that were parked in the breakdown lane with their emergency lights on. The two state troopers escaped in time to avoid the collision, and neither were injured, said police.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler, a 31-year-old woman from Raynham was also not injured from the accident, and her car was only moderately damaged, said police.

An ambulance crew driving by stopped when seeing the accident, and evaluated the Middleborough man for injuries, but he refused further medical attention, said police.

The man's SUV was badly damaged, and police said he was cited for speeding, following too close, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, marked lanes violation, and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Of the damaged police cruisers, one suffered rear-end damage, and the other was severely damaged on the driver's side, said police.