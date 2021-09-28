SUV Pulled From Charles River in Cambridge After Driver Plunges in, Escapes

A driver escaped after plunging into the Charles River Monday evening in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Witnesses say the man behind the wheel of the silver Toyota RAV4 lost control on Memorial Drive near Flagg Street around 7:30 p.m.

Mark McDermott was on a jog on the trail parallel to the road when he saw it happen.

"A vehicle hopped over the curb and went flying into the river," he recalled.

McDermott said he's fortunate the car didn't run over him or anyone else on the trail.

"What I was more concerned about was the woman and her child that had just gone by," he said. "They were really close."

Cambridge Police and Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene with fire and EMS crews.

By the time responders they arrived, the driver had already managed to get out of the SUV uninjured with the help of a nearby boat.

"It was floating, the window rolled down, I saw a hand come out and wave," noted McDermott. "I'm like, 'Alright, he's going to be OK.'"

State police have taken over the investigation and are looking into what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.