SUV slams into Groveland senior living complex, sending 2 to hospital

An SUV slammed into a senior living community building in Groveland, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Two people were taken to the hospital — the driver and a person inside the building — at Nichols Village, according to Groveland public safety officials. A third person who lives inside the building was treated at the scene.

Footage from the scene shows the vehicle lodged in the side of a building.

Crews respond to Nichols Village in Groveland after a car went into the building. Waiting to hear about any injuries. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/4LWm76ow6H — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) July 24, 2023

The Lexus RX 350's crash was reported about 10:38 a.m., Groveland firefighters said. An 83-year-old man was behind the wheel.

He and an 84-year-old woman who lived inside the building were taken to a local hospital, while another occupant of the unit hurt in the crash didn't need to be taken to the hospital, firefighters said.

National Grid was at the scene to make sure the building's gas system wasn't compromised, and the Groveland building inspector was working to stabilize the building so the SUV could be removed.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Nichols Village for information.