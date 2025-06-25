Immigration

Popular Roxbury restaurant faces closure after manager arrested by ICE

Paul Dama, Suya Joint’s manager, is being held at the Strafford County Jail in Dover, New Hampshire, according to ICE's online inmate tracking system.

By Aixa Sepúlveda

Getty Images

The owners of a popular Roxbury restaurant are considering closing their doors after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested their manager while he was on his way to church, according to Boston.com.

A statement titled “Help Bring Paul Home,” posted on Suya Joint’s website, details the arrest of Paul Dama, the restaurant’s manager, who is being held at the Strafford County Jail in Dover, New Hampshire, according to ICE’s online inmate tracking system.

“On Sunday, while on his way to church, Paul was stopped and taken into custody by ICE. He has not been given a clear explanation for his detention. Paul still does not know the official charges brought against him,” reads the statement, signed by his sister, Cecelia Lizotte, the restaurant’s owner and chef.

“The trauma of this separation is unbearable,” the statement on the restaurant’s website continues. "Paul is experiencing deep emotional distress during his detention, and our Suya Joint family is suffering beyond words. As a tight-knit team and family business, we've always leaned on each other through every challenge. Now, being forced apart like this is tearing through the heart of our home and community."

According to Boston.com, Lizotte told Eater that she immigrated to the United States from Nigeria and became a citizen, and that her brother's asylum case has not been denied or approved and was therefore pending.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Boston.com Tuesday night.

Lizotte said that while the business will not close "at this time," she is "seriously considering" what is best for the team and her family going forward. She told Eater that a hearing for her brother's case is scheduled for Thursday.

