Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
investing

Suze Orman: Here's How You Should Calculate Your Net Worth

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Suze Orman

If you want security in life, you need money.

At least that's what financial expert Suze Orman has told her followers for years.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The podcast host recommends that anybody who is worried about their net worth should start by looking into how much money they need to maintain their lifestyle every month.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Bruins 36 mins ago

Bruins vs. Islanders Schedule: Here's When Game 1 Will Start, and Where to Watch

Patriots 2 hours ago

Watch Rookie QB Mac Jones Throw in First Patriots OTAs Practice

Once you have that number, you'll need to answer two more questions to find your worth. Check out this video to learn the three questions you need to answer for financial security.

More from Invest in You:
How 3 millennials started a hard seltzer brand while working full-time jobs
These trucking companies are offering full benefits and $50,000 pay to attract new talent
How much you need to invest each month to save $2 million by the time you turn 40

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financesavingsretirementInvestment strategy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us