Swampscott High School Goes Remote Amid ‘Largest Outbreak' to Date

Swampscott High School will revert to remote learning at least until April 5 amid a coronavirus outbreak

By Mary Markos and Nia Hamm

Swampscott High School is going fully remote for the next two weeks in what district officials are calling the "largest outbreak of COVID cases," the Massachusetts town has seen throughout the entire pandemic.

About 100 high school students and parents have either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in close contact with somebody who did, according to town officials.

"These numbers are still evolving as contact tracing continues," Superintendent Pamela Angelakis wrote in a letter to the community.

As of March 18, there were 994 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Swampscott and 19 related deaths, according to the town's website.

Swampscott High School is scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, April 5. Little Stanley, DLC, and the Harbor Program are unaffected and will continue under in-person learning models.

Drive-thru testing is available Monday through a Community Mobile Unite stationed at Swampscott High School. There is no preregistration necessary.

Time slots and schedule are as follows:

  • 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. -- SHS Faculty and Staff
  • 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. -- SHS Junior Students
  • 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. -- SHS Senior Students
  • 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. -- SHS Fall 2 Sports Teams

"We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to help stop the spread," Angelakis wrote.

