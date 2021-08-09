Swampscott the Latest Mass. Town to Impose New Mask Rules Amid COVID Surge

Swampscott, Massachusetts, is now requiring people to wear masks in municipal buildings regardless of vaccination status.

The partial mask mandate, which the town announced Friday and went into effect Monday, comes after the town ended a seven-week stretch without any new cases of COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, 18 new cases have been reported, a rise attributed to the spread of the more-contagious delta variant, the announcement said.

The town also urged unvaccinated residents to get their shots, saying it is “more important now than ever that those who can be vaccinated do so.” So far 75% of Swampscott residents are vaccinated, the announcement said.