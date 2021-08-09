Local

mask mandate

Swampscott the Latest Mass. Town to Impose New Mask Rules Amid COVID Surge

So far 75% of Swampscott residents are vaccinated, the town says

By Kelly Garrity

Mask Mandate Sign
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Swampscott, Massachusetts, is now requiring people to wear masks in municipal buildings regardless of vaccination status.  

The partial mask mandate, which the town announced Friday and went into effect Monday, comes after the town ended a seven-week stretch without any new cases of COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, 18 new cases have been reported, a rise attributed to the spread of the more-contagious delta variant, the announcement said. 

The town also urged unvaccinated residents to get their shots, saying it is “more important now than ever that those who can be vaccinated do so.” So far 75% of Swampscott residents are vaccinated, the announcement said.

mask mandateMassachusettsvaccinesDelta variantSwampscott
