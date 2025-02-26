Swansea

3 charged in undercover human trafficking investigation in Swansea

Investigators say the three suspects all showed up at a place where they'd arranged to meet with a minor for sex

By Thea DiGiammerino

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

Three men were arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation in Swansea, Massachusetts, this week.

David J. Afriyie, 19, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Joseph Wood, 38, of Hanson, Massachusetts, and Manuel R. Costa, 39, of Westport, Massachusetts, were arrested as part of a joint investigation between Swansea and Massachusetts State Police, Swansea police confirmed Wednesday.

During the investigation, an undercover officer posed as someone under 16. Investigators say the three suspects all showed up at a place where they'd arranged to meet with the minor for sex.

All three were arrested Tuesday and charged with enticing a child under the age of 16, sexual conduct for a fee with a child under the age of 18, and attempt to commit a crime (rape of a child under the age of 16).

All three were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Fall River District Court.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

