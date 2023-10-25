Swansea man pleads guilty to rape, gun and drug charges

A Swansea man pleaded guilty last week to multiple charges including rape, gun and drug charges.

21-year-old Joshua M. Andrade, of Swansea was arrested after a search of his home at Wilbur Avenue near Munsey Avenue in connection with a sexual assault investigation, according to Swansea police.

During the search, authorities found a 9mm Glock handgun; a 9mm magazine; ammunition; large amounts of suspected marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, Oxycodone, Xanax, Suboxone; cash and items believed to be related to a sexual assault, according to police.

Authorities said Andrade pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Rape of a Child with Force (2 counts)

Statutory Rape of a Child

Reckless Endangerment of a Child

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Unlicensed Possession of an Assault Weapon

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class E Drug

“The defendant was trafficking in large amounts of different drugs. He raped a teenage runaway and was in possession of an illegal gun. It is very discouraging, given the defendants young age, that he is involved in such serious criminal activity. He clearly poses a significant danger to the community. This sentence necessary to protect the public from him,” said Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn.

Andrade was sentenced to serve 8 to 12 years in state prison.