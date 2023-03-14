Local

Swansea Police Seek 16-Year-Old Reported Missing Tuesday

Police in Swansea, Massachusetts, say 16-year-old Aaron Cornielle was reported missing from a home on Main Street Tuesday evening

Police in Swansea, Massachusetts, said Tuesday night they were searching for a teenager reported missing earlier in the evening.

The Swansea Police Department said 16-year-old Aaron Cornielle was reported missing from a home on Main Street around 7:30 p.m., noting that he may have left as early as 6:30 p.m.

Cornielle is described as being about 5'11 and 160 pounds with braided hair.

When he was last seen, police said Cornielle was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers.

Cornielle was on foot when he left and may have headed toward Fall River, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-674-8464.

