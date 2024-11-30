Pool water spilled on Route 6 in Swansea after pickup truck hits tractor trailer

A tractor trailer carrying pool water was hit by a pickup truck on Route 6 in Swansea, Massachusetts, Friday evening, spilling a significant amount of water on the roadway and seriously injuring one of the drivers.

Swansea police and fire departments responded to the collision in the area of 1941 GAR Highway around 4:55 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the tractor trailer was attempting to make a left turn onto GAR Highway when it was struck by the pickup, causing the tractor trailer to leak a "significant amount" of water as a result, police said.

The tractor trailer driver was not hurt, police said, but the pickup driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious.

The crash remains under investigation.