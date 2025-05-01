Massachusetts

Swansea man arrested for filming teen in Target dressing room, police say

Swansea police say John Michael Williams used his cell phone to film a 17-year-old girl who was nude while changing in the Target fitting room

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Target
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A man was arrested this week after he allegedly filmed a girl changing in a Target dressing room in Swansea, Massachusetts.

Police say John Michael Williams, 25, was taken into custody at a Swansea home Wednesday evening and charged with photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child, possession of child pornography and disorderly conduct.

According to police, officers first responded to the Target located at 579 Grand Army of the Republic Highway around 8 p.m. Monday after they received a report that a 17-year-old girl had been filmed while changing in the store.

Through an investigation, police determined that a man -- later identified as Williams -- had in fact used his cell phone to film the girl, who was nude while changing clothes in the fitting room.

After reviewing surveillance video, police posted images of the suspect to social media, and tips from the public helped detectives identify Williams as the suspect.

His cellphone was seized as evidence when he was arrested, police said.

“This kind of invasive and disturbing behavior has no place in our community,” Swansea Police Chief Mark Foley said in a statement. “We take incidents like this very seriously and will always work to protect the most vulnerable members of our community."

Foley added that he was proud of the "swift and diligent work" of his detectives that resulted in an arrest.

Williams, of Swansea, is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

