Swift Wows Fans During 3 Massive Shows at Gillette — Even Through Torrential Rain

It was a weekend that New England Swifties will remember "All Too Well."

Taylor Swift — who has been a fixture in pop music for years, but has recently seen her popularity catapult to stratospheric heights — performed three massive shows at "Foxy" Foxboro's Gillette Stadium over the weekend, creating lifelong memories for fans and several big moments that have captured the internet's attention.

One legendary night even had the crowd dancing in a storm in their best dress, fearless.

Swift's three Gillette shows were part of her massive Eras Tour, which has been the source of major ticketing woes and months' worth of anticipation. Fans in Massachusetts showed how long they've been looking forward to this weekend's shows, by arriving hours early decked out in lots of "Bejeweled" outfits and letting out thunderous applause — even through pretty heavy rain during Saturday's concert.

Fan Photos: Swifties Share Gillette Stadium Pictures

Taylor Swift is loving life! During her latest stop on her Eras Tour, the songstress told the crowd in Boston that she's never been happier. "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever ... And I just want to thank you for being a part of that," she told the crowd. "It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense."

Rain Show: 'A Full Deluge That Never Let Up'

All week, the forecast suggested that Saturday would bring rain, raising the prospect of a repeat from Swift's first Gillette Stadium show: a concert in the rain. And sure enough, the weather delivered.

In an Instagram post that garnered over 5 million likes, Swift thanked the "iconic crowd" at Gillette for dancing in the rain Saturday for an entire 3.5-hour-long concert.

"We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up," Swift wrote. "I just want to thank that iconic crowd!!"

Swift appeared absolutely drenched during Saturday's show, but it didn't stop her from delivering exhilarating performances of many fan favorites. She even at one point was splashing water off the surface of her piano. The rain also didn't seem to stop the Swifties from enjoying themselves, ponchos and all.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager were among those who caught Taylor Swift shows at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

"The fans and crowds in the New England, Boston, Foxboro, Massachusetts, area do not care if it rains. In fact, that kind of makes it more fun for you," Swift told the crowd. "And it makes it more fun for us because we just know that you guys are wild, you guys are just wild. You guys are up for it. And I love you so much for that, thank you."

'I Didn't Play That'

During Sunday night's show, as Swift was seated at her piano, the instrument began to play notes on its own.

Swift looked shocked, asking the audience, "Do you hear that, too?"

Residents of Foxboro, Massachusetts, and surrounding cities and towns are bracing for much heavier traffic delays this weekend than any typical sporting event held at Gillette Stadium.

It was speculated that the piano was damaged or waterlogged by the torrential rain on Saturday, somehow leading it to play notes on its own.

Extensive Set List, With Surprise Songs

Swift's career — which kickstarted with her eponymous country debut album in 2006 — has been marked by distinct periods that showcase the singer's evolving musical style, outlook and fashion. The Eras Tour takes fans on a journey through those periods, featuring songs from throughout her career.

Taylor Swift fans were fired up Friday night in and around Foxboro, Massachusetts, battling bumper-to-bumper traffic to be at the first of the superstar's three shows at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

Taylor Swift's Gillette Stadium Outfits: See the Party, the Ballgowns

Here's the Eras Tour setlist broken up by album, as reported by The Boston Globe — including her surprise songs during each night at Gillette.

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

evermore

‘tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

reputation

...Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

Enchanted

Red

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

Nothing New (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

All Too Well (10-Minute Version)

folklore

the 1

betty

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise songs

Night 1: Friday

Should’ve Said No

Better Man

Night 2: Saturday

Question...?

Invisible

Night 3: Sunday

I Think He Knows

Red

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Sh*t

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

Who Was in the Crowd

In addition to the tens of thousands of fans, there were a couple of celebrities spotted at the round of Gillette shows this weekend — including Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

Swift Says Her Life Finally 'Makes Sense'

During one of her concerts at Gillette over the weekend, Swift shared some good news with her fans.

“I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever," she said. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that,” she told the crowd. “It’s not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

Dozens of Taylor Swift fans lined up early Thursday morning at Gillette Stadium for the chance to buy advance merchandise starting at 10 a.m.

Where Is Taylor Headed Next?

Swift will be performing next on Friday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.