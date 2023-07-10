Swimmer reported missing in North Providence reservoir

A man went missing Sunday while swimming in the Wenscott Reservoir in North Providence, Rhode Island.

NBC affiliate WJAR reports the man in his 50s went out to help some kayakers who were in trouble Sunday night, according to first responders. The kayakers made it out of the water safely but the man didn't come back.

The fire chief told WJAR the man's friends and family were at the reservoir Sunday trying to help find him. The search -- in muddy and murky water -- was unsuccessful; it was set to resume Monday morning.

"This is a typical response because it's a large area to cover, we don't have the pinpoint exact location of this person, so we have multiple divers setting up patterns to be able to search," Lime Rock Fire Chief Timothy Walsh told WJAR. "This is a large area that we have to deal with,"

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

North Providence police have been assisted in the search by Smithfield and Lincoln first responders. The reservoir touches all three towns. State police are also helping.

The man's name has not been released at this time.