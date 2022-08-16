Swimmer Search to Resume Tuesday on Martha's Vineyard; One Body Recovered

The search for the second brother who went missing after jumping off the Jaws Bridge in Martha's Vineyard is set to resume Tuesday morning, after the body of one of the swimmers was recovered Monday.

Massachusetts State Police divers and Marine Unit suspended the search for the second swimmer after 5 p.m. Monday, and will return Tuesday with Massachusetts Environmental Police to continue the search using side scan sonar.

UPDATE 4 - Our divers and Marine Unit crews have suspended search for second male for tonight. We will return tomorrow with @MAEnviroPolice to continue to search using side scan sonar. https://t.co/8qJbiwpEou — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 15, 2022

The multi-agency search began overnight Sunday into Monday, after two swimmers went missing near the Jaws Bridge. it was later revealed by police that the pair of swimmers were brothers who were 21-years-old and 26-years-old.

A search team recovered the body of one of the brothers, state police said around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

The brother whose body was found was 26, police said, and the still-missing brother is 21. Their names weren't released, but investigators believe they came to the island to work at a restaurant and were staying in Oak Bluffs.