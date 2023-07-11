Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
beaches

Swimmers beware: Portuguese man-of-wars washing up on New England beaches

A sting from a Portuguese man-of-war is extremely painful and can cause welts

By Asher Klein

An image of a Portuguese man-of-war on a beach shared by the Rhode Island Dept of Environmental Management on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Handout

Potentially painful sea creatures have been washing up on beaches in New England, prompting warnings from public officials.

Last week, Portuguese man-of-wars were reported on south-facing beaches on Martha's Vineyard, and on Tuesday, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management reported that the creatures were spotted on three state beaches this week.

There were also reports of man-of-wars washing up on at least one Cape Cod beach this week.

As experienced beachgoers may know from painful experience, Portuguese man-of-wars are jellyfish-like creatures that pack a shocking, sometimes numbing sting that can cause welts, even if they've been on the beach for weeks.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Several Cape Cod beaches are closed to swimming after Portuguese man o' war sightings.

"While the man o’ war’s sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin," the National Ocean Service says.

Anyone who finds one of the puffed-up animals should avoid touching it, especially its tentacles.

The jellyfish are traveling up the coast along the Gulf Stream, according to Rhode Island officials, who said purple flags were being flown to warn people of dangerous wildlife in the water.

More beach safety news

Massachusetts Jul 8

Revere Beach says it's cleared for swimming after 50+ Mass. beaches deemed unsafe

Health & Wellness Jul 8

5 foods you should never take to the beach, according to an ER doctor

This article tagged under:

beachesMassachusettsRhode IslandMartha's Vineyard
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us