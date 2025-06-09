Swimmers pulled from water off coast of Newburyport remain in critical condition

Two women who were pulled from the water unresponsive after being swept away from shore while swimming at Plum Island Point off the coast of Newburyport, Massachusetts, Sunday evening remain in critical condition, officials said Monday morning.

The Coast Guard Station Merrimack River said it responded with a small boat just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call from a person who was concerned about two females at the beach near Joppa Flats.

Newburyport police and fire also responded to the report of swimmers in distress and found two fishing boats in the area when they arrived on scene. One fisherman was able to bring one of the swimmers, who was unresponsive, to shore, where she was treated by emergency crews.

The other swimmer was pulled into the second boat, which was met on the water by the U.S. Coast Guard. That swimmer was also unresponsive, and the Coast Guard crew rendered medical aid and the swimmer was taken to shore.

Both women were taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.

One of the women, a 25-year-old from Lynn, was later transported by medical helicopter to a Boston Hospital. The other, a 24-year-old from East Boston, was transferred to a Burlington hospital. Both women remain in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Newburyport City Marshal Matthew Simons, who oversees the police department, commended the fishermen for their swift action in pulling the swimmers from the water.

"The quick response and continuity of care when first responders took over was nothing short of amazing. This operation was a powerful example of interagency collaboration at its best, where training, communication, and teamwork made all the difference," Simons said in a statement. "I am proud of the professionalism and dedication shown by everyone on scene through the aftercare. Their efforts and actions reaffirmed our shared commitment to public safety. Our focus now turns to hope and strength for the victims and their families, and healing for all involved in this traumatic event.”

No further details have been released. This incident remains under investigation by the Newburyport Police Department.