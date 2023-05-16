The man who was shot by a police officer after allegedly running at him with a sword this weekend was charged Tuesday, police said, revealing more details about the incident.

Shawn O'Connell, 23, was identified as the man who allegedly sprinted at the officer early Sunday morning wielding a sword. He remains in the hospital after the shooting, according to Oxford police.

The incident began about 6 a.m. Sunday when O'Connell dashed into the middle of Main Street near Carlton Court, right in front of a police cruiser, forcing the officer inside to brake suddenly, police said. The man allegedly started to swing the sword back and forth while advancing on the vehicle.

The officer backed up until traffic came up behind him, preventing him from going further, police said. The officer then got out and told O'Connell to drop the sword, but O'Connell didn't.

At that point, O'Connell allegedly sprinted toward the officer with the sword above his head and ignored another command to drop the sword from the officer, who now had his gun drawn. When O'Connell was close enough to hit the officer, he opened fire on him, police said.

The officer then called for an ambulance, which arrived within six minutes, and in the meantime administered first aid, police said. O'Connell was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center; police didn't share his condition as of Tuesday.

The officer is on paid administrative leave as the shooting is investigated, police said.

O'Connell faces charges in Dudley District Court of attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.